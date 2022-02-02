Report

Zebari dealt the widely with the Arab community as foreign minister, Amr Moussa says

Date: 2022-02-02T12:47:39+0000
Zebari dealt the widely with the Arab community as foreign minister, Amr Moussa says

Shafaq News/ Iraqi presidential candidate, Hoshyar Zebari, evinced "wisdom" in dealing with the Arab community during his mandate as a Foreign Minister of Iraq, Egypt's former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amr Moussa, said in a televised interview earlier this week.

Zebari served as a minister of foreign affairs between 2005 and 2014.

"Hoshyar Zebari is an active Kurdish Iraqi figure. He dealth with wisdom with the Arab situation," said the fomer Secretary-General of the Arab League, "in Iraq's first representation after the invasion, he was able, via his tenacity, to restore Iraq's role with the Arab world without disturbing the ties with any of its neighboring countries."

