Zebari blames the federal court for the abortion of Saturday's session

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-26T19:03:32+0000
Zebari blames the federal court for the abortion of Saturday's session

Shafaq News/ A leading figure of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Hoshyar Zebari, on Saturday blamed the Federal Supreme Court for the Iraqi parliament's failure to hold a vote to elect a new president of the republic.

Zebari, whose presidential bid was ruled out by the court, tweeted, "today's session proved that the federal court's opinion or decree to secure a two-third quorum to elect a president is contrary to the constitution's articles on the quorum of the parliament sessions."

"The people will suffer for a long time while waiting for a government after it [the federal court] enabled the losing parties [in the election] of controlling the winning majority," he said.

