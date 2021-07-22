Zebari: Iraq is not Afghanistan

Shafaq News/ The former Iraqi Foreign Minister, Hoshyar Zebari, confirmed that the upcoming round of talks between Washington and Baghdad is decisive for Iraq's future, security, and stability.

Zebari said in a Facebook post that Iraqi leaders need to participate in the security, diplomatic and political dialogues to adopt bold stances to secure Iraq's national interest.

He stressed the need for serious work to reach results that consolidate the country's security, intelligence, and military capabilities to confront ISIS, and support security institutions.

"Iraq is not Afghanistan, and its collapse means the collapse of the entire region", Zebari concluded.