Zebari: Erbil rocket attack is Biden's first test

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-16T18:54:36+0000

Shafaq News / The leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Hoshyar Zebari, said today that the rocket attack that targeted Erbil yesterday was "the first test" for the new American President, Joe Biden. In a tweet, Zebari said, "Last night rocket attack on Erbil city and on American military personal and facilities caused fatalities and casualties, is a serious escalation. This is the first test for President Biden administration resolve to deal with terrorist threats & attempts to kill Americans.

