Zarif's visit to Baghdad has nothing to do with a "third party", official says

Shafaq News / The Iranian Ministry of foreign affairs confirmed on Monday that Mohammad Javad Zarif's visit to Baghdad has nothing to do with "third parties."

Today morning, Zarif arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on an official visit, from the Qatari capital, Doha.

Regarding the two visits, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh indicated, in his weekly press conference, that Zarif's visit comes within the framework of the "Ramadan diplomacy", adding that Tehran has good and brotherly relations with Doha and Baghdad.

He pointed out that both parties will review bilateral relations and the Muslim World issues.