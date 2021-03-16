Zarif recalls the Halabja massacre: "Still want to talk about ‘malign regional behavior’?"

Shafaq News / The Iranian Minister of foreign affairs, Muhammad Javad Zarif, reminded Europe and the United States of America of the Halabja massacre committed by the former Iraqi president, Saddam Hussein, in which thousands of Kurds were killed.

"March 16 is the 33rd anniversary of the chemical carnage in Halabja,” Zarif tweeted on Monday.

“Some care not to remember—those in the west who provided Saddam with the deadly chemicals,” he added.

“Over 5,000 innocent civilians were gassed to death. Still want to talk about ‘malign regional behavior’? Shameless,” Zarif concluded.

On March 16, Iraqi fighters flew over Halabja for five hours and dropped a mixture of mustard, sarin and nerve gases. The bombing left five thousand victims, most of whom were women and children.

In January 2010, Ali Hassan Al-Majid, nicknamed "Ali al-Kimawi", the cousin of President Saddam Hussein, was executed for his responsibility for this massacre.

Moreover, in 2007, a Dutch businessman was sentenced in the Netherlands to 17 years in prison for complicity in committing war crimes and handing over chemical materials to Baghdad in the 1980s, knowing that they would be used to produce chemical weapons.

The chemical attack on Halabja occurred in the final days of the Iran-Iraq war.