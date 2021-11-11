Zaidan denies reports about his candidacy for the position of Prime Minister

Shafaq News/ The head of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, Faeq Zaidan, denied today news about his candidacy for the Position of Prime minister.

Zaidan said in statements that election fraud has not been proven so far with reliable legal evidence, noting that the investigation to identity the demonstrators' killers is ongoing.

He indicated that the file of the investigation into the attempted assassination of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is assigned to the committee formed by the prime minister himself, and has not yet been presented to the judiciary, noting that it is still in its early stages.

Regarding news about his candidacy to the position of Prime Minister, Zeidan said that he, "refused many times to take any position outside the judicial work."