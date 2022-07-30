Report

Zaidan, Al-Kadhimi call political parties to respect the Constitution context

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-30T19:53:09+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zaidan, met Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, on Saturday.

In a statement, the Council said that Judge Zaidan thanked the Prime Minister and all security forces for “their efforts to protect state institutions and the citizens who demonstrated peacefully.”

According to the statement, the two sides urged all political parties to “adopt the language of dialogue to address the disagreements and to respect the constitutional contexts.”

