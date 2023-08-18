Youth-Led Campaign to Purify Tigris River Banks in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, young individuals took to the heart of Baghdad to inaugurate a clean-up campaign along the Tigris River banks, named the "Clean Ambassadors" campaign.

Shafaq News agency's camera accompanied over a hundred young men and women who focused on removing plastic waste along the Tigris River, specifically near Al-Jadriya Bridge in central Baghdad.

Campaign participants underscored their mission, emphasizing the educational aspect of their efforts. Their goal is to enlighten fellow citizens about the perils of pollutants and the harmful repercussions of discarding plastic bottles onto the riverbanks. Through their actions, they seek to reaffirm the "Tigris River's significance within the hearts of Iraqis, deserving of a dignified and immaculate representation."

It is worth noting that the Tigris River is one of the most polluted rivers in the world due to many factors, including industrial waste; factories along the river dump their untreated waste into the water, including chemicals, heavy metals, and sewage.

Agricultural runoff, sewage, and oil also pollute the river.