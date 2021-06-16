Young professor passes away for COVID-19 in Mosul today
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-16T19:22:24+0000
Shafaq News / Professor Muhammad al-Qaisi passed away today due to COVID-19 complications.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent in Nineveh Governorate, said that the professor of international relations at the University of Mosul, Dr. Muhammad Wael Al-Qaisi, passed away today due to COVID-19 complications.
Al-Qaisi is in his thirties and is one of the most prominent political analysts in Nineveh. He holds a Ph.D. in international strategic affairs, and was a lecturer at the College of Political Science at the University of Mosul.
He was close to being appointed as an Iraqi ambassador.