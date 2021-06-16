Young professor passes away for COVID-19 in Mosul today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-16T19:22:24+0000

Shafaq News / Professor Muhammad al-Qaisi passed away today due to COVID-19 complications. Shafaq News Agency correspondent in Nineveh Governorate, said that the professor of international relations at the University of Mosul, Dr. Muhammad Wael Al-Qaisi, passed away today due to COVID-19 complications. Al-Qaisi is in his thirties and is one of the most prominent political analysts in Nineveh. He holds a Ph.D. in international strategic affairs, and was a lecturer at the College of Political Science at the University of Mosul. He was close to being appointed as an Iraqi ambassador.

related

COVID-19: 29 fatalities and 4655 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-03-22 13:38:40

COVID-19: 58 fatalities and 3921 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-13 13:37:06

Iraqi MoH comments on the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain

Date: 2020-12-24 14:24:44

12 new Covid-19 deaths recorded in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-06-16 12:19:39

The Iraqi Parliament calls on Al-Kadhimi to keep his advisers away from the COVID-19 vaccine file

Date: 2020-12-03 12:45:49

COVID-19: 80 fatalities and 4200+ new cases today in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-15 14:09:08

COVID-19: 7152 new cases and 45 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-04-27 13:30:26

COVID-19: 4320 new cases and 20 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-11 13:57:50