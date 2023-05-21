Young Footballer of Iraqi Descent to Represent Israel in the FIFA U-20 World Cup

Shafaq News/ A young footballer of Iraqi origin is set to represent the Israeli team in the FIFA U-20 World Cup that kicked off yesterday, Saturday, in Argentina.

Tai Abed, born in 2004, currently plays professionally with PSV Eindhoven's youth team in the Netherlands.

Occupying the position of a playmaker, Abed's commendable performance with his club led to his recent call-up to the Israeli youth team.

The Israeli team is scheduled to confront Colombia later today at 11 PM, as part of Group C's matches which also involve teams from Senegal and Japan.

In another highly-anticipated match, Brazil and Italy will lock horns at midnight today within the Group D proceedings. Meanwhile, the Iraqi team is set to face Uruguay tomorrow in the fifth group's clashes.

The tournament kick-started with the host nation, Argentina, clinching a victory against Uzbekistan in a thrilling match, ending in a scoreline of 2-1.

This year's World Cup is expected to feature a series of captivating games that will showcase the next generation of global football talent.