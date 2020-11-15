Yazidis refuse choosing Sheikh Ali Elias as a supreme religious reference for them

Shafaq News / Yazidis in Sinjar district expressed on Sunday their rejection of the mechanism for nominating the spiritual father of the religion during a ceremony that took place in Duhok governorate.

Qasim Shasho, commander of the Peshmerga forces in Mount Sinjar and the shrine of Sharaf al-Din, told Shafaq News agency that a meeting was held to discuss the issue of Sheikh Ali Elias as a higher religious reference for the Yazidis.

The meeting was held yesterday in Duhok, in the presence of the Emir of the Yazidis Hazem Tahsin Bey and several clerics and community leaders, and during which Sheikh Ali Elias was chosen as a supreme religious reference for the Yazidis.