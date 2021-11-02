Yazidis demand a government portfolio after winning four parliamentary seats

Shafaq News/ Yazidi politicians demanded a government portfolio in the new government that will be formed after approving the results of the elections.

The former Yazidi MP, Khaleda Khalil, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Yazidis are always absent in the negotiations to form federal governments; thus, we demanded in the previous parliamentary session to assume a ministerial position such as Christians and Turkmen, but to no avail."

"The number of Yezidis is about one million people, and it is our right to take a government portfolio in the next government, especially because we now have four Yezidi deputies." She added.

Khalil called on the Kurdistan Democratic Party to look at the Yezidis demands, as KDP is the "sponsor of the Kurdish parties and has won 33 parliamentary seats."

For his part, the new Yazidi deputy from the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Majid Shingali, told Shafaq News Agency, "The next government should consider the stricken city of Sinjar and the situation of the Yazidis."

"Yazidis who were wronged at the hands of ISIS,… and that they have a particular situation to rebuild their city, compensate them and return the displaced who are still living In the camps for seven years.

He stressed the need to implement the Sinjar agreement between Baghdad and Erbil to expel the PKK fighters from the city of Sinjar and "to restore security and stability for the return of its residents from all components."

Concerning the political alliances, Shingali clarified, "forming the next government will take place through an understanding among the political blocs," and there will likely be "a coalition of Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish blocs to form the government after the final approval of the election results."