Yazidis are ready to Defend Sinjar, PMF commander said

Shafaq News / A Yazidi military commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) expressed, on Saturday, the readiness to defend Sinjar of any Turkish threat.

Khal Ali, A PMF commander in Sinjar, told Shafaq News Agency "If any Turkish forces, such as the Nusra or others, move towards Sinjar, then Lalish forces are ready to defend the district."

The Yazidi Commander denied the presence of PKK forces in Sinjar, calling on Turkey to "pursue PKK in Qandil Mountains, northeastern Syria and the governorates of the Kurdistan region."

Regarding what is circulating on media about the presence of Turkish military advisors in Sinjar regions; Khal Ali said that he "did not see any military advisors in the area."

Yazidi Lalish is a regiment in 53rd brigade which belongs to PMF, it is trooped in Yazidi areas “to protect it from terrorism” as it said.