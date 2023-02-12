Yazidis Emir: IC must pressure to normalize the situation in Sinjar

Shafaq News / The Emir of the Yazidis in the Kurdistan Region and the world, Mir Hazem Mir Tahseen Bek, called on the international community to pressure the Federal Government in order to normalize the situation in Sinjar.

In a speech he made during a campaign to collect humanitarian aid for the victims of the earthquakes that hit Syria and Turkey, Tahsin Bek said that the catastrophe "broke our hearts".

He added, "we respect religions and ethnicities, but humanity is above everything", calling on the Yazidi community to contribute and donate to help the Syrian and Turkish peoples.

Regarding the Yazidis' situation in Iraq, Tahsin Bek that it is the international community's responsibility to pressure the Federal Government in order to normalize the situation in Sinjar district.

"We demand the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government to give us our rights as Yazidis. We are Kurdistanis and our country is Iraq."

Sinjar is a district (80 km from Mosul) inhabited by a Yazidi majority, and is one of the disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad.