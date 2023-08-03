Yazidi leader urges action against ISIS genocide remnants in Sinjar

Shafaq News / The Yazidi leader, Hazim Tahseen Beg, urged Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, and the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) to work towards removing the remnants of the genocide perpetrated by ISIS in Sinjar district.

He made this appeal during a memorial event held in Baghdad to mark the ninth anniversary of the Yazidi genocide by ISIS.

In his speech, Beg emphasized that the suffering of Yazidis continues, whether those living in camps or those still in the grip of ISIS, with hopes for their safe return. He stated that this genocide was not the first, despite its brutality and severity.

The Yazidi leader called for the issuance of laws to safeguard the dignity and rights of Yazidi women and demanded an international resolution recognizing the acts committed by ISIS against the Yazidis as genocide. He also urged for the normalization of the situation in Sinjar and compensation for the victims.

Beg called for the just punishment of those responsible for these crimes and called on the Iraqi Prime Minister, the Kurdistan Region President, the UN mission in Iraq, diplomatic entities, and political parties to stand with the Yazidis in eradicating the remnants of this genocide.