Yazidi leader calls on his followers to participate in local election

Shafaq News/ Hazim Tahsin Bek, the Emir of the Yazidi minority, on Monday called on the eligible voters from the Yazidi community who live outside the Kurdistan region to participate in the elections for provincial councils.

"This is an important day," Bek said at a press conference held after he cast his vote in the Shaykhan district north of Mosul. "Yazidis should go to the polling stations and vote to choose their representatives in the local governments."

Bek noted that "more than 80% of Yazidi live in the Nineveh governorate." He stressed that it is "essential that they defend their rights and legitimate gains, especially in Shaykhan, Sinjar, and other areas of Nineveh."

Iraqis were voting on Monday in the first provincial council elections in a decade, with the ruling Shi'ite Muslim alliance likely to extend its grip on power amid a boycott by populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, its main political rival.

The vote is seen as a test of Iraq's young democracy - installed by the U.S. after the toppling of Saddam Hussein in 2003 - before 2025 parliamentary elections that will determine the balance of power in a nation where groups with close ties to Iran have gained ground in politics and the economy in recent years.

Voter apathy has been on the rise among a mostly young population that feels it has not seen the benefits of Iraq's massive oil wealth, much of which is misdirected or stolen in a country ranked among the world's most corrupt.

Senior politicians called for a high turnout in statements released after they cast their votes at a centre set up for top officials in a plush hall at one of Baghdad's finest hotels.

More than 16 million Iraqis registered to vote on Monday but fewer than in 2021's parliamentary polls, when authorities said 22 million were eligible. Turnout then was 41% of eligible voters.

Preparing a cup of sweet tea by his kiosk across the street from a polling centre in central Baghdad, Ali Aswad, 39, said that spending even five minutes voting was too much time wasted.

"I won’t vote any more. They have been telling us democracy will help improve our lives but nothing happened," he said, adding that his two sons were unemployed. "Elections are a competition of words without actions and democracy is a big lie."

Some voters, however, say they still have faith in the system.

"I have never missed a chance to vote since 2005 because I believe in change," said Aqeel al-Assadi, a 58-year-old high school headmaster.

"One day democracy will be served; if not for us, then for our children."

Local elections last took place in 2013. They were postponed because of the war against Islamic State militants who took over large parts of Iraq but were eventually defeated.

Security in the country has improved gradually since then and public focus has shifted to decrepit government services, high unemployment and rampant corruption - issues at the heart of 2019 mass protests that were violently suppressed by security forces.

Sadr's Shi'ite rivals, who blocked his bid to form a government after he emerged as a winner in 2021 parliamentary polls, are likely to take control of most local councils, especially in the mainly Shi'ite southern provinces.

This would further consolidate the power of the ruling Shi'ite alliance, which is close to Iran and known as the Coordination Framework, deepening power via access to state oil wealth that can be spent on local projects and services.

The alliance already forms the single-largest bloc in parliament after members of Sadr's party withdrew.

Sadr, a populist who has positioned himself as a staunch opponent of both Iran and the United States, has said the elections would reinforce the dominance of a corrupt political class.

Voting takes place in 15 of Iraq's 18 provinces to select 285 council members, who appoint powerful provincial governors and oversee local administration.

Elections in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, which includes three provinces, are expected to take place next year.

Members of the Shi'ite alliance are running on several lists - with former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki forming his own list and Iran-backed groups with armed wings running another - but have said they will rule together after the vote.