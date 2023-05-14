Yazidi lawmaker Accuses Iraqi Minister of Unfair Treatment, "Cheap Blackmail" of Displaced Persons

Shafaq News/ Yazidi Lawmaker Vian Dakhil has accused Iraq's Minister of Migration and Displacement, Evan Faiq Jabro, of enacting unjust measures and resorting to "cheap blackmail" against displaced Iraqi citizens.

In a strongly-worded letter addressed to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the United Nations, the Iraqi Parliament, and human rights organizations, Dakhil outlined her concerns and called for action.

Dakhil said that Jabro opted to halt the disbursement of social welfare grants to the displaced families in the country despite completing the necessary measures for the process to kick off.

The lawmaker said that the minister asked the displaced families to return to their hometowns in exchange for processing their social welfare salaries, undermining their rights.

"We certainly support the return of all displaced persons to their areas with dignity and honor, but we also do not approve forcing them to live in open air again," she said.

Dakhil said that Jabro's actions amount to "cheap and unacceptable blackmail" by coercing the displaced families to reside in their hometowns without providing them with the basic human needs, like security, services, and employment opportunities.

The parliamentarian accused Jabro of mounting her tactics by refusing to deliver the monthly food supplies allocated to displaced persons.

She urged Prime Minister al-Sudani to probe the hidden motives of these measures and take immediate action to ensure the fair disbursement of financial grants for all deserving displaced persons, including those who cannot return to their hometowns.