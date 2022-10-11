Yazidi girl freed from Syria's al-Hasakeh

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Intelligence Agency on Tuesday said it had freed a Yazidi "girl" who has been in captivity since 2014 when the terrorist organization of ISIS overran her hometown of Sinjar.

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said in a statement that the intelligence body identified and located the young Yazidi girl who had been living with a family on the outskirts of the Syrian al-Hasakeh city.

The girl, according to the statement, was "smoothly" transferred across the borders and was reunited with her original family.

SMC said that the national intelligence body managed to recover five Yazidi girls from the Syrian territory.