Yazidi Prince Condemns Qur'an Desecration by an Iraqi Refugee in Sweden

Shafaq News/ Prince Hazem Tahsin Bek, the spiritual leader of the Yazidis in Iraq and the world, on Sunday condemned the irresponsible act of desecration of the Holy Qur'an carried out by an Iraqi refugee, Salwan Mumika, currently residing in Sweden.
The act has sparked outrage among different faith communities worldwide.
In an official statement released earlier today, the prince lambasted the provocative act, stressing its incongruity with religious ethos, stating, "This provocative act has no bearing on any religion, nor does it represent any faith or belief."
Prince Tahsin Bek said that the public burning of the Holy Qur'an has inflamed sentiments of over two billion Muslims worldwide, denouncing the act as an encroachment on their freedoms, simultaneously fanning the flames of discord and instigating hate among people.
Asserting his categorical repudiation of hate speech and any infringement on religious freedom and belief, the Yazidi leader voiced his consternation for actions that undermine peaceful coexistence, fraternal solidarity, and compromise the core tenets of social cohesion.
The Prince urged religious scholars and clergy to exercise restraint and stave off discord in the homeland, thereby avoiding any actions that may have regrettable repercussions.