Yazidi MP warns of ISIS terrorists who claim to be refugees in Europe.

Shafaq News/ Fayan Dakhil, a Yazidi winning candidate in the Iraqi elections, said there are hundreds of ISIS terrorists who claim to be refugees in Europe.

In a statement, Dakhil welcomed the trial of the ISIS terrorist, Taha Al-Jumaili, who bought a Yazidi mother and her child killed the latter.

Frankfurt court has recently sentenced Al-Jumaili to life imprisonment, and his wife Jennifer Fiennes to ten years in prison for executing a five-year-old Yazidi.

Dakhil said, "the German court did not punish a single terrorist, but rather brought joy to the hearts of hundreds of thousands of oppressed Yazidis and non-Yazidis who were subjected to the most heinous means of enslavement, psychological and physical humiliation at the hands of the most dangerous terrorist organization in the second millennium."

She considered the ruling as, "the first real legal step to recognize the genocide the Yazidis were subjected to in 2014," adding, "We do not rule out the presence of hundreds of ISIS terrorists who entered Europe as refugees and carry false documents, because ISIS seized, in August 2014, official directorates that possess official and authentic papers in several Iraqi governorates, including Nineveh, al-Anbar, Saladin, and even parts of Diyala and Kirkuk."

Dakhil called on European Union countries to review the terrorist record of every person who entered their country's borders from 2015 until the end of 2018.