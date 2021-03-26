Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Yazidi MP stresses the need to implement the Sinjar agreement according to the constitution

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-26T11:32:15+0000
Yazidi MP stresses the need to implement the Sinjar agreement according to the constitution

Shafaq News / Yazidi MP, Khaleda Khalil, confirmed that the Sinjar Agreement came in response to the district's residents' demands, stressing the need to implement the agreement under the constitution.

Khalil told Shafaq News agency, "the demands of Sinjar's residents are the return of the displaced and providing services for the district", noting, "the situation in Sinjar is complicated and security cannot be achieved without implementing the agreement."

She ruled out, "the existence of any electoral goals for the Kurdistan Democratic Party behind the Sinjar Agreement," accusing "some parties" of "standing behind the obstruction of the Sinjar Agreement."

Khalil called on the concerned authorities to "solve Sinjar district's problems, away from foreign agendas, by implementing the agreement and resorting to the constitution to implement Article 140, since Sinjar is one of the disputed areas."

On October 9, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar.

ISIS invaded Sinjar district in 2014 and committed a massacre against its residents, before the Peshmerga forces recaptured it the following year.

However, the Iraqi army backed by Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi invaded the Region due to the tension between the Region and the federal government against the backdrop of the independence referendum in 2017.

Moreover, the Iraqi authorities appointed new officials in the district instead of the elected ones who left Duhok when the Iraqi forces advanced.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, while the second represents an elected government, which operates from Duhok governorate.

Additionally, a PKK faction was formed in the governorate, called Sinjar Protection Units, and receives salaries from the Iraqi government as a faction supported by Al-Hashd.

Kurdistan workers reject repeated calls from the Region to leave the areas subjected to Turkish attacks, which impedes the return of tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to their homes.

related

Iraqi Minister discusses the Yazidis situation with the Human Rights Commission

Date: 2021-02-18 14:55:59
Iraqi Minister discusses the Yazidis situation with the Human Rights Commission

Iraqi Minister of Interior arrives in Sinjar

Date: 2020-12-13 10:42:30
Iraqi Minister of Interior arrives in Sinjar

UNAMI welcomes the Sinjar agreement between Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2020-10-09 16:48:51
UNAMI welcomes the Sinjar agreement between Baghdad and Erbil

Against the provisions of Baghdad-Erbil agreement, PMF steps up reinforcements in Sinjar

Date: 2021-02-19 19:39:28
Against the provisions of Baghdad-Erbil agreement, PMF steps up reinforcements in Sinjar

UN Special Representative will “fight” for Sinjar

Date: 2020-11-19 15:00:46
UN Special Representative will “fight” for Sinjar

Salih on the anniversary of Yazidi massacre: to help Yazidi return to Sinjar

Date: 2020-08-02 14:28:35
Salih on the anniversary of Yazidi massacre: to help Yazidi return to Sinjar

Al-Ghanimi issues a directive to enhance the security presence in Sinjar

Date: 2020-12-13 12:43:07
Al-Ghanimi issues a directive to enhance the security presence in Sinjar

Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq: Sinjar agreement is an electoral push

Date: 2020-10-10 16:13:42
Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq: Sinjar agreement is an electoral push