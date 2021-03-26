Yazidi MP stresses the need to implement the Sinjar agreement according to the constitution

Shafaq News / Yazidi MP, Khaleda Khalil, confirmed that the Sinjar Agreement came in response to the district's residents' demands, stressing the need to implement the agreement under the constitution.

Khalil told Shafaq News agency, "the demands of Sinjar's residents are the return of the displaced and providing services for the district", noting, "the situation in Sinjar is complicated and security cannot be achieved without implementing the agreement."

She ruled out, "the existence of any electoral goals for the Kurdistan Democratic Party behind the Sinjar Agreement," accusing "some parties" of "standing behind the obstruction of the Sinjar Agreement."

Khalil called on the concerned authorities to "solve Sinjar district's problems, away from foreign agendas, by implementing the agreement and resorting to the constitution to implement Article 140, since Sinjar is one of the disputed areas."

On October 9, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar.

ISIS invaded Sinjar district in 2014 and committed a massacre against its residents, before the Peshmerga forces recaptured it the following year.

However, the Iraqi army backed by Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi invaded the Region due to the tension between the Region and the federal government against the backdrop of the independence referendum in 2017.

Moreover, the Iraqi authorities appointed new officials in the district instead of the elected ones who left Duhok when the Iraqi forces advanced.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, while the second represents an elected government, which operates from Duhok governorate.

Additionally, a PKK faction was formed in the governorate, called Sinjar Protection Units, and receives salaries from the Iraqi government as a faction supported by Al-Hashd.

Kurdistan workers reject repeated calls from the Region to leave the areas subjected to Turkish attacks, which impedes the return of tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to their homes.