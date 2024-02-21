Yazidi MP accuses Al-Baghdadi's first wife of involvement in Genocide Against Yazidi girls

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Yazidi MP Vian Dakhil said that the first wife of the former ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is involved in "a genocide campaign" against Yazidi girls.

Speaking at a press conference held in Duhok, Dakhil pointed out, "The wife of al-Baghdadi, Asma Mohammed, committed heinous acts related to human trafficking and sexual assault on Yazidi girls."

"Al-Baghdadi's wife was recruiting and handing over young girls between 6-7 years old to her husband (Al-Baghdadi) to sexually abuse them and then sell them to the Emirs and fighters of ISIS."

She revealed that the Yazidi survivors girls will file a lawsuit against Asma and her family before the Iraqi and international courts.

On February 16, Dakhil, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, urged the Iraqi government to enforce the most severe penalties under the law against the widow and daughter of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi for their involvement in ISIS crimes.

Asma, who is currently detained by Iraqi authorities, appeared earlier this month in an interview with Al-Arabiya channel, talking about her marital life with al-Baghdadi and other issues related to family and personal matters.

She told Al Arabiya that al-Baghdadi and other leaders of the group were "obsessed" with women.

Mohammed, who married al-Baghdadi in 1999, said that al-Baghdadi owned over 10 Yazidi women as "slaves," adding that al-Baghdadi had also at one point married a 13-year-old girl.

"Foreign women played a major role in attracting fighters," she said.