Yazidi Activist Nadia Murad Announces Liberation of Six Yazidi Women

Shafaq News/ Yazidi activist and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador Nadia Murad announced on Saturday the liberation of six Yazidi women who had been held captive by ISIS for nearly a decade.

"After weeks of investigation, I am extremely heartened to report that we have rescued six more Yazidi women who were taken captive by ISIS. The women were still children and teenagers when they were first taken captive in 2014. Trafficked out of Iraq and onto Syria, they were rescued on Saturday morning." Murad said on Twitter.

She explained that the women have been flown back to Erbil, where they will be reunited with their families, and offered all the psychosocial support they need.

Murad thanked the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, and PM Masrour Barzani for their efforts in this case "By setting up an office dedicated to rescuing kidnapped Yazidi women and girls."

The Yazidi community, hailing from the areas of Nineveh Governorate in northern Iraq, suffered a horrific genocide at the hands of ISIS. During the group's invasion of the governorate and other parts of north and northwest Iraq in 2014, hundreds of Yazidis were killed, and many more were abducted.