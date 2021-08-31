Yawar: the Peshmerga do not oppose the entry of the Iraqi army forces into the Region

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Peshmerga forces, Lieutenant-General Jabbar Yawar, said that the Peshmerga does not object to the entry of the Iraqi army forces into the Kurdistan Region.

Yawar said in a speech during the Al-Rafidain Talks Forum, "al-Hashd al-Shaabi are committed official forces, and that they sacrificed thousands of their sons to defend Iraq."

"The Peshmerga forces, according to the constitution, are part of the Iraqi defense system and their mission is to protect the Kurdistan Region."

Yawar also noted that the Peshmerga has 1,780 martyrs, 19,761 wounded and 42 missing in the battles against ISIS.

On the coordination between the two sides, Yawar said, "there is a headquarters for the border guards in Erbil, it has three brigades, and it is linked to the border guards command in the Federal Ministry of Interior, and has 10,000 members."

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Defense has intelligence directorates in the Kurdistan Region, and the National Security Agency is present in the region as well.

"If there is a threat to the security of the Kurdistan Region, the federal forces will enter the region according to the expenditures between Baghdad and Erbil, and the Peshmerga forces can enter the federal governorates. They have participated in the battles to liberate cities, including Fallujah and Mosul", Yawar concluded.