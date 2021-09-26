Yawar calls for expediting the formation of joint brigades in the disputed territories

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Peshmerga Ministry, Jabbar Yawar, called for joint administration of the security gaps between Saladin and the Kurdistan Region to halt the terrorist operations against the civilians and security forces.

Yawar told Shafaq News Agency, "the territories located between the outskirts of Tuz Khurmatu, east of Saladin, and the borders of the Kalar district of the Kurdistan Region are empty without a security presence. It turned into permanent headquarters for ISIS militants and a launching pad for a variety of terrorist attacks recently."

"Despite the continuous combing operations of the federal forces and Peshmerga forces in cooperation with Global Coalition, the aforementioned areas did not witness a permanent security presence."

"The security-vacant areas are rugged and vast, which requires a joint plan between the army and the Peshmerga to control them permanently and end a security threat between Saladin and the borders of Kurdistan."

The Secretary-General of the Peshmerga relied on "the joint coordination agreement between the Peshmerga and Iraqi Defense ministries to form two joint brigades to fill the security voids between the borders of Kurdistan and the provinces of Diyala, Kirkuk, and Saladin."