Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Yarallah: we are ready to take over after the U.S. forces departure

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-31T15:21:46+0000
Yarallah: we are ready to take over after the U.S. forces departure

Shafaq News/ The Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Yarallah, confirmed that the Iraqi forces are able to maintain security and stability in the country after the departure of the U.S. forces.

Yarallah told Shafaq News Agency on the sidelines of the Al-Rafidain Forum, "the American forces cut their support for the Iraqi forces since last May, and our forces are ready for the stage that follows the exit of U.S. forces from Iraq."

"Our forces can secure and protect our country", he noted.

There are concerns about replicating Afghanistan's scenario in Iraq after the departure of U.S. forces from the country.

Iraq and the United States had agreed to withdraw all American combat forces from the country by the end of this year.

related

Security authorities roll plans to protect power transmission towers

Date: 2021-08-09 14:23:24
Security authorities roll plans to protect power transmission towers

The Victory coalition rejects talking about a "constitutional balance" in the Supreme Court Law

Date: 2021-03-19 16:44:00
The Victory coalition rejects talking about a "constitutional balance" in the Supreme Court Law

Leaking officers names is dangerous and suspicious, MP says

Date: 2021-05-16 12:00:15
Leaking officers names is dangerous and suspicious, MP says

The Elections’ Security Committee denies postponing the elections

Date: 2021-06-08 19:20:26
The Elections’ Security Committee denies postponing the elections

Iraqi former MP denies being subjected to an assassination attempt

Date: 2020-12-17 13:55:01
Iraqi former MP denies being subjected to an assassination attempt

July 14 announced official recess on the anniversary of the Iraqi Republic

Date: 2021-07-11 07:12:16
July 14 announced official recess on the anniversary of the Iraqi Republic

Iraqi MoI calls for three-million-dinars emergency allocations

Date: 2021-08-10 17:42:31
Iraqi MoI calls for three-million-dinars emergency allocations

Shafaq News releases an update for its mobile app

Date: 2021-03-23 07:34:35
Shafaq News releases an update for its mobile app