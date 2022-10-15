Report

Yarallah, al-Shammari head a top military delegation to Maysan

Date: 2022-10-15T07:56:47+0000
Yarallah, al-Shammari head a top military delegation to Maysan

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi army's Chief-of-Staff Abdul-Amir Yarallah and Deputy Commander of the Joint Operations Command Abdul-Amir al-Shammari headed a high-profile security and military delegation visiting the southern governorate of Maysan, a security source reported on Saturday.

The delegation, according to the source, includes the Deputy Chief-of-Staff of the Iraqi army, the commander of the Iraqi land forces, and the heads of military engineering departments in the Ministry of Defense and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF).

The delegation will visit a site where an earthen berm at the borders with Iran is being constructed in accordance with cabinet decree no. 57 of 2022.

The delegation, the source added, will review the progress of the security measures Maysan's Operations Command is operating in the territory under its jurisdiction to protect the infrastructure and oil facilities.

