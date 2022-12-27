Yahya Rasool: borders guards start deploying at the borders with Turkiye and Iran

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool revealed that the border guards continued deploying at the borders with Turkiye and Iran in the Kurdistan Region within the fault line.

Rasool said in a press conference that the security forces have begun to implement the orders of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohamed S. Al-Sudani, to secure the borders with Turkey and Iran and provide them with logistical support.