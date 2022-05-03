YBS accuse al-Kadhimi of implementing a Turkish agenda

Shafaq News/ The Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) in a statement on Tuesday accused Mustafa al-Kadhimi's caretaker government of executing a Turkish agenda in the aftermath of the recent confrontations in northern Sinjar, taking an aim toward the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

"For a while, al-Kadhimi's government has made many attempts to attack our people and us," the YBS command said, "every time, they try to shed blood. We spared no effort to prevent this from happening and dealt with the situation with the utmost sensitivity."

The statement said that the Iraqi forces waged two consecutive attacks on YBS sites in northern Sinjar, but "our people, along with their forces, demonstrated a huge resistance and made a move to hinder the situation from escalating. We were forced to protect ourselves and our people."

"Despite three rounds of talks between us and al-Kadhimi's government, they continued to deploy troops and heavy weaponry in the northern territory of the Sinjar mountains."

"In order to prevent these weapons from entering the residential compounds, our forces had to block some roads. However, we were attacked again by artillery, tanks, and all the weapons al-Kadhimi's government has."

"Al-Kadhimi's government is waging those attacks per the orders of the Turkish state, with aid from the Kurdistan Democratic Party," the YBS statement said, "the political in Sinjar is political rather than military."

"Al-Kadhimi's attempts pave the road for invading an Iraqi land. The Iraqi people shall be aware of this matter and shall have a position toward it."

"Attempting to disarm the Yazidis and end the presence of the forces, at a time Iraq is experiencing political and social problems that set the ground for extremist movements, is perilous to the government, and Yazidis in particular, and enables the replication of the 2014 scenario."

The statement adduced the long history of the Yazidi community with extermination and Genocides to justify "our right to organize ourselves at the military and political levels."

"We will continue to protect ourselves and we will not leave our community without a power of its own," the statement continued, "we prefer to solve the problems with the democratic means. We are not against the Iraqi army, but we do not approve using the army for the sake of an external agenda."