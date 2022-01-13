YBŞ insists on setting up its leader Statue in Sinjar despite the Army's refusal

Shafaq News/ The Sinjar Resistance Units (YBŞ), affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), had placed a statue of its leader Zardasht Shingali in Sinjar.

Shingali, chief of YBŞ, was reportedly killed in a Turkish airstrike on the village of Dugure, Nineveh, on January 15th, 2020.

Yesterday, clashes erupted between the Group and the Iraqi Army due to the Army's refusal to install Shingali's statue.

As a result, the source added, "dozens of supporters of the Sinjar Units arrived at the scene and blocked the Mosul-Sinjar road to protest against the decision."

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that Sinjar Resistance Units insisted on bringing the statue and installed it in the Al-Nasr neighborhood in Sinjar center.

It is worth noting that in 2020, The Iraqi government had reached a "historic deal" with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal ends the authority of intruding groups. It paves the way for the reconstruction of the District and the total return of its people in coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.

The agreement holds the local police, the National Security and Intelligence services the responsibility within the District.

It also ordered all armed factions to be deported outside the borders of Sinjar, including PKK.

Yet, Sinjar Protection Forces are still deployed in the District.