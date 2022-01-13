Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

YBŞ insists on setting up its leader Statue in Sinjar despite the Army's refusal

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-13T14:46:37+0000
YBŞ insists on setting up its leader Statue in Sinjar despite the Army's refusal

Shafaq News/ The Sinjar Resistance Units (YBŞ), affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), had placed a statue of its leader Zardasht Shingali in Sinjar.

Shingali, chief of YBŞ, was reportedly killed in a Turkish airstrike on the village of Dugure, Nineveh, on January 15th, 2020.

Yesterday, clashes erupted between the Group and the Iraqi Army due to the Army's refusal to install Shingali's statue.

As a result, the source added, "dozens of supporters of the Sinjar Units arrived at the scene and blocked the Mosul-Sinjar road to protest against the decision."

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that Sinjar Resistance Units insisted on bringing the statue and installed it in the Al-Nasr neighborhood in Sinjar center.

It is worth noting that in 2020, The Iraqi government had reached a "historic deal" with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal ends the authority of intruding groups. It paves the way for the reconstruction of the District and the total return of its people in coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.

The agreement holds the local police, the National Security and Intelligence services the responsibility within the District.

It also ordered all armed factions to be deported outside the borders of Sinjar, including PKK.

Yet, Sinjar Protection Forces are still deployed in the District.

related

Elections in Sinjar: running smoothly with technical problems

Date: 2021-10-10 10:52:49
Elections in Sinjar: running smoothly with technical problems

PMF is committed to Sinjar Agreement, Official

Date: 2021-02-20 06:31:44
PMF is committed to Sinjar Agreement, Official

KPU proposes to apply the Sinjar agreement on all disputed areas

Date: 2020-10-16 16:34:31
KPU proposes to apply the Sinjar agreement on all disputed areas

Iraqi Minister of Interior arrives in Sinjar

Date: 2020-12-13 10:42:30
Iraqi Minister of Interior arrives in Sinjar

Kurdish fighters storm an Iraqi intelligence headquarters and arrest an officer

Date: 2021-04-30 17:52:55
Kurdish fighters storm an Iraqi intelligence headquarters and arrest an officer

Eleven Yazidi families head back to Sinjar

Date: 2021-02-24 08:56:38
Eleven Yazidi families head back to Sinjar

Security forces launch a new security operation in Sinjar

Date: 2021-11-09 08:05:29
Security forces launch a new security operation in Sinjar

Leader of the Shammar tribe: "Our sons are being killed with state weapons in Sinjar"

Date: 2020-10-16 18:08:17
Leader of the Shammar tribe: "Our sons are being killed with state weapons in Sinjar"