World Bank apologizes to Iraq for its "full-of-fallacies" report

Shafaq News / Iraq's Minister of education, Ali al-Dulaimi, said that the World Bank's report about education in Iraq contains "fallacies".

The Ministry's media department said on Monday that al-Dulaimi received today the Special Representative of the world bank mission in Iraq, Ramzi Numan, and discussed with him the bank's recent report and its negative repercussions on the educational process.

The Iraqi Minister said that the report contains a lot of inaccurate and false information about the reality of education in Iraq.

The statement indicated that Numan officially apologized to the Ministry and all educational institutions for the inconvenience, and confirmed that it does not reflect the bank's opinions.

The World Bank will remain a partner of the Iraqi Ministry of education to fulfill the sustainable development goals, Numan added.

The statement pointed out that Iraq's Minister of Education stressed his country's keenness to maintain its relationship with the international bodies supporting it, to enhance the reality of education in Iraq.

On May 23, the World Bank said that successive wars and structural deficiencies in Iraq created a weak educational system, noting that recent assessment of reading and mathematics skills for a number of primary school students showed that most of them did not acquire the basic skills, while 90% of them are unable to understand what they read.