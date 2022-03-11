Report

Work is underway to end the IDPs file in Diyala-official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-11T12:44:27+0000
Work is underway to end the IDPs file in Diyala-official says

Shafaq News / the Deputy commissioner of al-Muqdadiyah, Hatem Abed al-Tamimi, revealed that Diyala's local government and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) are working to help IDPs return to their villages Khilanih, Arab Faris al-Ta'an, and Tawakol.

He added that these villages' residents left them seven years ago due to the unstable security situation that ISIS continuous attacks resulted in.

Al-Tamimi added that IOM has reached advanced stages in its project to reconstruct the residents' houses in those villages, and put all efforts to end tribal conflicts.

The deputy commissioner confirmed that the services and security reality in more than 40 villages north of the district have been normalized, calling on the representatives of Diyala to finalize these villages' files to put an end to the displacement file.

Areas north of al-Muqdadiyah are considered dangerous hotspots for armed factions, and are continuously subjected to terrorist attacks, due to their proximity to Hamrin mountains and rugged areas.

