Shafaq News / The head of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Faleh al-Fayyad, announced the working to establish residential cities for Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi fighters in the Iraqi governorates, starting in Baghdad and Basra.

Al-Fayad arrived this morning in Basra governorate, and met during the visit with the local government's head, Asaad Al-Eidani.