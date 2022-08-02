Women will be allowed to participate in the Sadrist demonstrations in the Green Zone-source 

Shafaq News/ Women will be allowed to take part in the sit-in staged by the Sadrist movement's supporters in the Iraqi parliament, a source from inside the committee in charge of the demonstrations said on Tuesday.

"Women can demonstrate or join the demonstration at the parliament's gate during daylight hours only. They are not allowed to stay overnight for their own safety," the source told Shafaq News Agency.

Earlier today, a self-proclaimed advisor of Muqtada al-Sadr instructed the Shiite cleric's followers who started a sit-in inside the Iraqi parliament to relocate outside the building, hinting at possible demonstrations elsewhere.

In a tweet he shared earlier today, Saleh Mohammad al-Iraqi, who runs a Twitter account named "the leader's advisor" and widely believed to be al-Sadr's mouthpiece, urged the protestors to leave the parliament and relocate their sit-in outside its walls within 72 hours.

Later, the head of al-Sadr's office in Baghdad, Ebrahim al-Jaberi, explained that the protesters were asked to leave the "parliament hall", not the building.

"The protestors shall remain inside the corridors of the building without withdrawing," he said in a video he shared on social media.

Another source inside al-Sadr's office said that al-Iraqi will announce a list of locations where the followers of al-Sadr will stage new sit-ins.

"All the locations are inside the Green Zone," the source added, "the sit-in is open-ended. There is no intention to withdraw from the Green Zone. The orders to leave the parliament were only to protect the public properties."