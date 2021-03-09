Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Women in Saladin suffer from different types of marginalization, OHCHR says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-09T12:13:10+0000
Women in Saladin suffer from different types of marginalization, OHCHR says

Shafaq News / The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Saladin confirmed the existence of social, cultural and living persecution that most women in the governorate suffer from due to the current security conditions and tribal traditions.

The director of the office, Idris Ahmed Al-Issawi, told Shafaq News agency that more than 70% of women in Saladin suffer from the deprivation of most human and cultural rights, due to outdated social traditions, war repercussions and COVID-19.

Women in Saladin reported that they suffer the absence of fair political representation, and the adoption of partisan standards by political parties to bring women who do not represent women's rights in the governorate, in addition to unemployment due to partisan favoritism and the influence of the outdated tribal traditions, that still underestimate women.

Al-Issawi criticized the absence of social policies and plans, the lack of support for widows and victims of wars and acts of violence, as well as the limited support to symbolic salaries that led widows and the breadwinners of families to live in great poverty.

Furthermore, he pointed to the increase in domestic violence rates by 40-50% due to COVID-19, which placed women under living pressure and responsibilities to secure life's requirements, and the increasing manifestations and attempts to exploit distressed women for socially unacceptable purposes.

As by al-Issawi, some women in Saladin had been exploited and pushed to promote and sell drugs.

Moreover, Saladin is witnessing high rates of divorce, due to the absence of social awareness campaigns, the predominance of the women's image in clans' mentality, as well as absenting women's roles in the countryside, which ends up giving preference to the male interest at the expense of women's rights.

related

Iraqi army clears the largest terrorist stronghold north of Saladin

Date: 2021-01-08 09:08:35
Iraqi army clears the largest terrorist stronghold north of Saladin

Iraqi Security Operations in Maysan and Saladin

Date: 2020-11-09 11:09:49
Iraqi Security Operations in Maysan and Saladin

ISIS kill Police Officers in Saladin Governorate

Date: 2021-03-03 20:57:55
ISIS kill Police Officers in Saladin Governorate

Two PMF members injured in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2020-11-27 15:50:31
Two PMF members injured in an explosion in Saladin

Security developments in Kirkuk and Saladin

Date: 2020-09-19 14:57:17
Security developments in Kirkuk and Saladin

Al-Amiri and Yarallah in Saladin to uncover the circumstances of al-Dur attack

Date: 2021-01-24 09:40:36
Al-Amiri and Yarallah in Saladin to uncover the circumstances of al-Dur attack

ISIS leader makes important confessions

Date: 2020-07-30 08:21:19
ISIS leader makes important confessions

Heavy security deployment in Saladin governorate

Date: 2020-12-11 09:26:23
Heavy security deployment in Saladin governorate