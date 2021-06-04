Woman abusing an autistic child flees after the security forces raided her house in Babel

Shafaq News/ A security force in Babel raided today the house of a woman, who appeared in a video clip that went viral on social media, abusing a child with autism.

A security source in the Babel Police Directorate told Shafaq News Agency that the video caused outrage among users who demanded to hold the woman accountable for her acts.

The source indicated that the woman fled to an unknown place and the security forces were not able to arrest her, noting that the little girl will be transferred to a social care facility to provide the necessary treatment for her.