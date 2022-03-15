Report

Within hours, two attacks target the US-led Coalition in Iraq

Date: 2022-03-15T09:45:22+0000
Shafaq News / On Tuesday, an explosion targeted a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition in Basra, southern Iraq.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device blew up near the Jreishan border crossing without causing causalities.

Hours later, another device exploded near a convoy on Samawa Highway, southern Iraq.

There was no claim for responsibility.

The Iraqi authorities issued several warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by the majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

