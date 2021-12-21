Within hours, a third attack targets the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq

Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up on Tuesday targeting the Global Coalition on the highway in Babel Governorate.

Earlier, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that two separate explosions occurred targeting convoys carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition while passing in Basra and Al-Diwayniyah, which caused material damage.

No causality was reported.

There was no claim of responsibility.

Earlier, the Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.