Within hours, a second attack targets the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-31T20:57:24+0000
Within hours, a second attack targets the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq
Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up on Tuesday targeting the Global Coalition in Babel.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion occurred on Tuesday targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition while passing on the borders of Babel.

No causality was reported.

Earlier today, another explosive device targeted a Global Coalition convoy in Al-Diwaniyah.

There was no claim of responsibility.

Earlier, the Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

