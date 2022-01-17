Within hours, Qaani meets with Muqtada Al-Sadr in Najaf, fails to find solutions

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Esmail Qaani, the Commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), held in Najaf a second meeting with the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr.

A political source told Shafaq News Agency that Qaani held in the house of Haider al-Abadi intensive discussions with the heads of the Coordination Framework and in the presence of leaders of the armed Shiite factions then immediately headed to Al-Hanana to meet al-Sadr.

A source in Al-Sadr's office told our Agency, "Qaani came to Al-Sadr to find a solution to the Shiite-Shiite differences and reunifying the Shiite house according to the political agreements since 2003, but Al-Sadr rejected the scenario of forming a consensus government."

He added that "Qaani failed to change al-Sadr's position on some leaders of the Framework, specifically on the leader of the state of law Nouri al-Maliki, in addition on referring the files of financial and security corruption to the competent authorities."

According to our source, the leader of the Sadrist did not object to the participation of the the State of Law and other forces in the government.

"The Iranian top leader will return to Najaf in the coming days to convince Al-Sadr of the necessity of uniting the Shiite house." He confirmed.

The bloc of the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, already the largest in the October 10 election, has been mobilizing impetus behind a "National Majority Government," challenging the status quo "consensus governments," which the forces of the Shiite Coordination Framework have suggested.

So far, the private discussions between Al-Sadr and the Framework did not reach an agreement, as Al-Sadr still refused to include Nuri al-Maliki in the new government.

Al-Sadr has said he will ally "with whoever puts Iraq's national interests first." Iraqi officials and Western diplomats say that is an indication, and he may exclude some Iran-backed Shiite blocs in favor of parties with cross-sectarian support.