Within few hours, thwarting a 5th attempt to target the US-Led Coalition in southern Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-03T17:55:53+0000
Within few hours, thwarting a 5th attempt to target the US-Led Coalition in southern Iraq

Shafaq news/ A security source reported today, Thursday, that an operation to target convoys carrying out logistical support for the US-Led Coalition in southern Iraq was thwarted.

"The engineering teams dismantled an IED that was placed on the side of the highway in Dhi Qar Governorate, prepared to target the convoys of the US-Led Coalition passing on the road”, the source explained to Shafaq News Agency.

According to the source this is the fifth IED that was dismantled today targeting the Global Coalition.

It is noteworthy that the frequency of attacks targeting columns of trucks transporting international coalition supplies has lately escalated.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport

