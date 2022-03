Shafaq News/ A security source reported that the headquarters of a Chinese company was targeted with missiles in Dhi Qar, southern Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that unidentified men targeted the headquarters of the Chinese Xypex company with RBG7 and machine-gunned fire without causing any casualties.

He pointed out that the Chinese company Xypex operates in the Al-Gharraf oil field in the Al-Rifai district.