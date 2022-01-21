Within a day, ISIS launches a second attack on the Iraqi Army in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Friday evening, ISIS militants launched a new attack against the Iraqi army in Diyala Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS elements shoot at the Army Commandos Brigade points in the Sebta Village, east of Miqdadiyah, 45 km northeast of Baqubah."

"The army forces confronted the terrorists and forced them to flee."

The source added that the attack did not result in material damage or human losses.

This is the second attack against the Iraqi army within a day.

Eleven Iraqi soldiers were killed on Friday when ISIS militants attacked their base in Diyala Governorate.

The terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack in Diyala on its affiliated Telegram channels.

The border areas among Kirkuk, Diyala, and Saladin are considered the most dangerous hotbeds of ISIS; It is called the "Emirate of Evil," where the terrorists continue to carry out attacks in Iraq and Syria.

It is worth noting that the Islamic State had controlled vast areas of Syria and Iraq until it was driven from the territory in 2017-19 by adversaries, including a U.S.-led coalition, the SDF, and Iraqi security forces.