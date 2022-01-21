Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Within a day, ISIS launches a second attack on the Iraqi Army in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-21T19:36:27+0000
Within a day, ISIS launches a second attack on the Iraqi Army in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Friday evening, ISIS militants launched a new attack against the Iraqi army in Diyala Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS elements shoot at the Army Commandos Brigade points in the Sebta Village, east of Miqdadiyah, 45 km northeast of Baqubah."

"The army forces confronted the terrorists and forced them to flee."

The source added that the attack did not result in material damage or human losses.

This is the second attack against the Iraqi army within a day.

Eleven Iraqi soldiers were killed on Friday when ISIS militants attacked their base in Diyala Governorate.

The terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack in Diyala on its affiliated Telegram channels.

The border areas among Kirkuk, Diyala, and Saladin are considered the most dangerous hotbeds of ISIS; It is called the "Emirate of Evil," where the terrorists continue to carry out attacks in Iraq and Syria.

It is worth noting that the Islamic State had controlled vast areas of Syria and Iraq until it was driven from the territory in 2017-19 by adversaries, including a U.S.-led coalition, the SDF, and Iraqi security forces.

related

Two citizens injured in an ISIS sniper attack in Jalawla

Date: 2020-12-11 16:49:00
Two citizens injured in an ISIS sniper attack in Jalawla

12 ISIS terrorists arrested in Diyala

Date: 2021-06-05 10:15:40
12 ISIS terrorists arrested in Diyala

Casualties in clashes between ISIS and the Iraqi army in Diyala

Date: 2021-12-28 16:24:50
Casualties in clashes between ISIS and the Iraqi army in Diyala

Iraqi security forces arrest an ISIS leader and three of his assistants in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-22 13:59:25
Iraqi security forces arrest an ISIS leader and three of his assistants in Diyala

Prominent ISIS leader killed in Diyala

Date: 2021-07-31 12:02:43
Prominent ISIS leader killed in Diyala

ISIS exploits the exchange of army units to set new targets

Date: 2021-07-05 11:48:49
ISIS exploits the exchange of army units to set new targets

Diyala: Seven ISIS strongholds are destroyed

Date: 2020-09-09 07:12:32
Diyala: Seven ISIS strongholds are destroyed

Five ISIS terrorists killed in 14 airstrikes in Diyala, SMC says

Date: 2021-12-29 14:56:34
Five ISIS terrorists killed in 14 airstrikes in Diyala, SMC says