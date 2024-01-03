Within a day, IRI Claims a second drone attack on U.S. bases in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" targeted the Al-Tanf base in Syria.

This is the second attack within a day.

An IRI statement said that this attack was a "part of the ongoing Resistance against the American occupation forces in Iraq and the broader region."

The attack was also described as a response to the "Zionist entity's massacres against our people in Gaza."

Earlier, the group said the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked the "occupation base in the Green Village deep in Syria this morning, using an unmanned aerial vehicle."

It is noteworthy that currently, there are 900 US troops in Syria.