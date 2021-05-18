Within 24 hours, a second attack targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global Coalition in Southern Iraq today, Tuesday.

A source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition on al-Diwaniyah highway.

The attack resulted in no human or material losses.

A similar explosion took place earlier today on Nasiriya-Baghdad road in Dhi Qar governorate without inflicting serious losses.

No one claims responsibility but observers believe that Iran-backed Iraqi factions orchestrate these nearly daily attacks against the convoys of the US-led Coalition in Iraq to put pressure on the US administration.