Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Within 24 hours, a second attack targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southern Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-18T13:51:55+0000
Within 24 hours, a second attack targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global Coalition in Southern Iraq today, Tuesday. 

A source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition on al-Diwaniyah highway. 

The attack resulted in no human or material losses. 

A similar explosion took place earlier today on Nasiriya-Baghdad road in Dhi Qar governorate without inflicting serious losses. 

No one claims responsibility but observers believe that Iran-backed Iraqi factions orchestrate these nearly daily attacks against the convoys of the US-led Coalition in Iraq to put pressure on the US administration.

related

Iranian authorities summon the Iraqi ambassador to Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-10 11:52:00
Iranian authorities summon the Iraqi ambassador to Baghdad

Iraq to import one million doses of the Russian vaccine

Date: 2021-03-04 14:22:25
Iraq to import one million doses of the Russian vaccine

Covid-19: Iraq imposes a lockdown for a week

Date: 2021-02-13 13:42:11
Covid-19: Iraq imposes a lockdown for a week

Al-Kadhimi dismisses Basra's police chief

Date: 2020-08-17 17:32:00
Al-Kadhimi dismisses Basra's police chief

Najaf announces 24 new infections with Corona virus

Date: 2020-04-08 11:23:55
Najaf announces 24 new infections with Corona virus

A curfew might be imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19, Iraqi MoH official confirms

Date: 2021-02-04 13:28:52
A curfew might be imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19, Iraqi MoH official confirms

Unidentified armed men assassinate an officer in the Iraqi intelligence service

Date: 2021-03-21 17:38:29
Unidentified armed men assassinate an officer in the Iraqi intelligence service

A new explosion targets the US-coalition in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-03 16:42:35
A new explosion targets the US-coalition in Iraq