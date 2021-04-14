Within 24 hours, four attacks target the US-led Coalition in Iraq

Shafaq News / four separate attacks targeted the Global Coalition in Iraq in less than 24 hours.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion occurred today evening when a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition was passing through Yusufiya district, south of Baghdad.

Hours ago, two devices blew up hitting other convoys in Babel Governorate, the first on Babel Highway, and the second near the Sumer Bridge area.

Earlier this morning, an explosive device blew up while a convoy of the International Coalition was passing on Nasiriya Road in Dhi Qar Governorate.

The attacks caused no causalities.

There was no claim of responsibility

Earlier, the Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.