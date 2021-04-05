Within 24 hours, Two attacks target the US-led Coalition in Iraq

Shafaq News / Two separate attacks targeted the Global Coalition in Iraq in less than 24 hours.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement, the first explosion occurred today morning when an explosive device blew up targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition on Afak Bridge, in Al-Diwaniyah Governorate.

Meanwhile, another device blew up on noon hitting a convoy in Babel.

Both attacks caused no causalities.

There was no claim of responsibility

Earlier, the Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.