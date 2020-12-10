Within 24 hours, Two attacks target the US-led Coalition

Shafaq News / Two attacks targeted the Global Coalition in Iraq In less than 24 hours.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, that the first explosion occurred on Wednesday evening, targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition on the Mahmoudia highway.

Meanwhile, A roadside blast hit a convoy in southern Iraq on Thursday delivering equipment to the U.S.-led military coalition in the country on the Muthanna highway in southern Iraq damaging the vehicle but causing no casualties.

There was no claim of responsibility

Earlier, the Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.