Within 24 hours, Three attacks target the US-led Coalition in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-07T14:00:53+0000

Shafaq News / Three separate attacks targeted the Global Coalition in Iraq in less than 24 hours. A security Source said, an explosion occurred today when an explosive device blew up targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition on the international highway, in Al-Anbar Governorate. Meanwhile, another device blew up hitting a convoy in Babel. The same convoy was targeted again later. The attacks caused no causalities. There was no claim of responsibility Earlier, the Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country. On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport. Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

related

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-08 19:00:24

An IED explosion in a convoy of the Coalition in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-03 17:19:42

A politician contracted Covid-19

Date: 2020-07-28 15:32:19

Two blasts hit today in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-21 08:16:17

New details about the German activist abduction

Date: 2020-07-24 19:46:06

Saladin authorities certify the statements of two defendants involved in Albu Dor massacre

Date: 2021-03-18 13:51:15

PMF destroy the headquarters of the new ISIS leader

Date: 2020-06-09 12:51:12

Iraqi Parliament approves the COVID-19 vaccines law

Date: 2021-03-08 19:05:40